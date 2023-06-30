Former actress and beauty queen, Pooja Batra, is having a great time holidaying in Africa. She is exploring the unexplored and recently shared a reel on her Insta in which she could be seen swimming with the turtles at Nungwi village in Tanzania. For the dip, the lady was seen opting for a leopard printed bikini which she paired with hot shorts. Visuals of the hottie's time with nature looks stunning. Have a look! Georgina Rodriguez's XXX-Tra Sexy Bikini Pics From Relaxing Luxury Yacht Vacation Heat Up Instagram! Check Out Hottest Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's Girlfriend.

Pooja Batra in Bikini and Shorts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

