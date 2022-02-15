The first single from Beast titled "Arabic Kuthu" released yesterday (February 14). The song is already a hit amongst the fans. Now, the lead star, Pooja Hegde, has posted a video on social media for her fans to enjoy. She is seen grooving on the song while doing the #HalamithiHabibo step. The actress is seen wearing a sea-green tie-die pant and jacket with a blue corset. Pooja looked absolutely stunning while doing the dance.

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram

