Pooja Hegde is setting fashion goals with her recent photos that showcase her radiant style. Dressed in an all-pink ensemble featuring a scoop neck crop top, a knot-front ruched skirt, and an oversized jacket, the actress exudes confidence and elegance. In the series of captivating pictures, Pooja accessorises flawlessly with a matching purse, and the glamour quotient is heightened as she applies lipstick with a hand-held wooden mirror. Pooja Hegde Rings in Her Birthday With a Cake, Pizza and Lots of Love! Actress Shares Update in Blue Bikini Top and White Shorts.

View Pooja Hegde's Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

