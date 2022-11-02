The desi girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to Mumbai and looks like she's a busy bee. As on November 2, PeeCee was spotted in the city looking fabulous in a baggy high-waist pants paired with cut-out cropped top that flaunted her midriff. Not to miss, her coloured hairdo. Stunning is the word! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Extends Condolence Over Loss of Lives in South Korea's Deadly Halloween Stampede (View Pic).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Mumbai:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' OOTD:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

