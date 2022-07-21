Priyanka Chopra plays well with her fashion game by carrying every look with her grace her exuberant charm. But could you imagine that running errands would be that stylish? She definitely makes it super fashionable in bright sweater and denim. See how the actress stepped out in the city with ultimate vogue turned heads with her snazzy looks and sassy attitude! Her chic hairdo with a messy tone is simply gorgeous. Kriti Sanon, Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Other B-town Ladies Who Nailed the Black & White Look (View Pics)

View Pics of Priyanka Chopra in Cool Casuals:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

