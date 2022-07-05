Black and white has always been a classic combination and one that you cannot go wrong with. From cutesy dresses to evening gowns, the combination works effortlessly on every design and you don't have to put in an effort to slay in it. Recently, we had a slew of Bollywood beauties who made it a point to pick this stunning combination and leave a lasting impression on our minds. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Tara Sutaria and Kriti Sanon, many popular names in B-town gave their nod of approval to this striking colour combo! 5 Times Malaika Arora Made Black Colour Look the Hottest!

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas picked a dramatic black and white ruffled gown from a Bulgari event, Tara Sutaria wore a black and white mini dress for Ek Villain Returns' trailer launch. Next, we had Sara Ali Khan slaying in her B&W thigh-high slit gown at Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards night and Kriti Sanon making a formal but stylish appearance at the Femina Miss India pageant. To elaborate more on their individual looks, let's have a look at their stunning pictures below. 7 Times When Surbhi Chandna Made Simple Jeans Look Uber Glamorous (View Pics).

Kriti Sanon in Safiyaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

Sara Ali Khan in David Koma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Kiara Advani in JJ Valaya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Robert Wun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Tamannaah in Gauri & Nainika

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roma Singh (@romasingh14)

Tara Sutaria in Ankita Dharman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista's Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

So, which of these black and white looks was your favourite? Drop your thoughts on Twitter @latestly.

