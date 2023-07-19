Actress Raashii Khanna has set the internet ablaze with her recent Instagram post, flaunting a stunning leopard print cut out dress that exudes elegance and allure. The pictures showcase her confidently striking poses, leaving fans in awe of her captivating beauty. With her hair elegantly tied in a ponytail, she complements the look with a flawless and classy makeup style. The actress's sizzling appearance has garnered praise from followers and admirers, who can't stop gushing over her impeccable fashion sense. Raashii Khanna Looks Royal in Pink and Golden Saree, Farzi Actor Shares Ethnic Look On Insta.

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raashii Khanna (@raashiikhanna)

