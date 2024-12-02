Actor Vikrant Massey, who recently made headlines with his retirement announcement, had a memorable moment today (December 2) as he attended a special screening of his film The Sabarmati Report alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi. The film, which stars Massey, is based on the tragic 2002 Sabarmati Express coach-burning incident near Godhra station in Gujarat. Reflecting on the experience, Massey described it as the "highest point" of his career. "I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience," he said to the media. Vikrant Massey Joins PM Modi at Parliament Building in Delhi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Screening After Announcing Retirement From Films (Watch Video).

Vikrant Massey on Watching 'The Sabaramati Report' With PM Modi

#WATCH | Delhi: After watching his film 'The Sabarmati Report' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Vikrant Massey says, "I watched the film with Prime Minister and all cabinet ministers and many MPs. It was a special experience. I will still not be able to express it in… pic.twitter.com/htzbo6ayaJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

