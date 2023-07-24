Radhika Madan has dropped some adorable photos on social media. The Shiddat actor took to her Instagram handle to share cute photos of her with her dog. The Bollywood actor is seen in a printed yellow ethnic outfit. Radhika accessorised the look with oxidised earrings, bangle and rings. She styled the look with a black bindi. The actor looks absolutely beautiful and radiant in her latest photos, where she is seen sipping ginger tea in Mumbai monsoon. "Bombay ki baarish, ghar ki adrak waali chai aur sukoon [sic]," Radhika Madan captioned the beautiful Instagram post. The Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Radhika Madan, Who Wore This Papa Don't Preach Outfit Better?

Check Radhika Madan's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

