Rakul Preet Singh is no stranger to turning heads with her impeccable fashion sense, and her latest Instagram post is no exception. Serving up serious beach vibes, the actress exudes radiance in a flowy floral dress with an eye-catching asymmetrical hem. The vibrant mix of colours in the outfit pops against the natural backdrop, and Rakul accessorised effortlessly with chic slip-on sandals and trendy reflectors. The overall look is effortlessly cool and perfectly captures the carefree spirit of a beachside outing. Oh-So-Sexy! Mouni Roy Looks Party-Ready in Green Knot Bandeau Maxi Dress (View Pics).

Rakul Preet Singh Serving Vacay Goals:

