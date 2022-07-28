Ranveer Singh has become a hot topic of discussion recently, thanks to his nude photoshoot for a magazine. However, now shifting your focus to his new style shenanigans, we have the Bajirao Mastani star rocking an ethnic look at a recent awards show where he was bestowed upon with 'Brand Endorser Of The Year’ title. For the event, the actor had picked a white kurta-pyjama set which he paired with an ink blue Nehru jacket. ,Stunning! Yashraj Mukhate’s Musical Version to Ranveer Singh’s Naked ‘Bum’ a National Issue Looks Fun (Watch Viral Video).

Ranveer Singh in Traditional Wear:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

