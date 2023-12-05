Rita Ora, the pop sensation, left her Instagram followers in awe with a series of jaw-dropping photos showcasing her fearless sense of style. The songstress commanded attention in a sleek black dress, its allure elevated by a striking chrome spine detail tracing her back. The floor-length gown exuded an otherworldly charm, plunging back and adding a touch of drama. Rita's makeup exuded seduction and glamour, perfectly complementing her bold ensemble. Her hair, styled in a chic, messy bun, added a hint of effortless sophistication. Check out her latest look below! Rita Ora Birthday: Most Stunning Red Carpet Looks of the British Singer.

Rita Ora's Edgy ' Chrome Spine' Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora)

