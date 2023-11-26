Let You Love Me singer, Rita Ora celebrates her birthday on November 26. The popular British singer was an instant sensation when she released her debut album in 2012. Over the years, Rita has managed to amass a huge fan following, mainly through her singing skills and partly through her fashion shenanigans. She's incredible on the red carpet and her dramatic attires deserve all your attention. Ora's sartorial sense has only developed with time and it has reached a point where we expect nothing but wonders from her. Fact Check: Did Zendaya Attend Met Gala 2023? Morphed Pic of Dune Actress' Face on Rita Ora's Body is Going Viral With False Claim!

Rita Ora's choices haven't always been safe. She has displayed her wild and bold side through her sexy attires that deserve all the appreciation. From a sexy all-black attire to a red hot evening gown, her wildest attires have won the most approvals from fashion critics. She's a fashion force to reckon with and there has rarely been any dull moment in her wardrobe. From movie premieres to awards night, she has walked different red carpets while winning our hearts with her stellar choices. To elaborate more on her fashion shenanigans and reminisce about her best red carpet attempts, let's check out a few moments from her style file, shall we? Rita Ora Birthday: Pictures of the British Singer With Beau Taika Waititi That Will Warm Your Hearts.

Leggy Lass

Rita Ora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Rita Ora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sheer Beauty

Rita Ora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold in Black

Rita Ora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Hot

Rita Ora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's Dramatic

Rita Ora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Make Way for the Queen

Rita Ora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Rita Ora!

