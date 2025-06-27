Indian actress and model Ruhani Sharma channelled her inner bold bombshell in a glam boudoir photoshoot. The 30-year-old who has featured in movies such as Dirty Hari, Agra, Operation Valentine and Sriranga Neethulu sets the internet ablaze with her latest bold photoshoot, shared via stunning Instagram posts that quickly went viral. Ruhani exudes confidence and glamour in a series of sultry poses that showcase her evolving fashion persona. The actress redefines modern femininity with a fierce and fearless attitude. With her effortless expression, minimalist styling and bold aesthetic, Ruhani channels the energy of a true sultry diva, unapologetic, empowered, and fashion-forward. No wonder, Ruhani Sharma viral photos are creating strong buzz online. According to an MSN report, Ruhani Sharma is a distant cousin of Bollywood star actress Anushka Sharma. Though there is no confirmation of this relationship, it seems there is very little truth in the news. Ruhani Sharma’s Intimate Scenes From ‘Agra’ Leak Online; Actress Calls It ‘Heartbreaking’ and Asks for ‘Respect’ Amid Backlash.

Ruhani Sharma Stuns in Bold Photoshoot Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhani Sharma (@ruhanisharma94)

Ruhani Sharma Blends Minimalism With Sensuality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhani Sharma (@ruhanisharma94)

