Sai Tamhankar has shared some uber-cool photos on social media. The Mimi actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her London vacation. Sai looks absolutely stunning in a printed white collared dress paired with black sneakers. She tied her hair in a ponytail and is seen carrying a stylish black mini bag with her. Sai Tamhankar's London style serves major fashion goals. "Casualing in my fav outfit [sic]," Sai wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Sai Tamhankar Birthday: Check Out Some Charming Traditional Looks by the 'Mimi' Actor.

Check Sai Tamhankar's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sai (@saietamhankar)

