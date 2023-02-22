Sara Ali Khan and buddy Ananya Panday are having a blast in Doha. The two babes who are on a laidback holiday in Qatar dropped a cool video on Instagram that sees them going on a date, gorging on delicious and opting for gorgeous outfits at the breathtaking locale. You can't miss it out this, have a look. Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s Qatar Diaries Are Setting Friendship Goals (View Pics).

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in Doha:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)