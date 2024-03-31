Sara Ali Khan effortlessly channels the glamour of the 80s in her latest Instagram upload, where she showcases her impeccable style in a stunning black halter neck red gingham check midi dress. The actress exudes confidence and radiance as she moves gracefully to the rhythm of the iconic ''Jimmy Jimmy'' track. Sara's interpretation of retro chic combined with her infectious energy truly makes her stand out, leaving a lasting impression on her audience. Sara Ali Khan Serves Up Icy Elegance With a Dash of Whimsy in a Captivating Blue Tea-Length Dress That Oozes Ice Princess Vibes (View Pics).

Sara Ali Khan's Retro Vibe Is Spot On

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)