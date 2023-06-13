It's summer, and what a better place then beach to chill during the sweaty season. Having said that, telly actress Saumya Tandon is following the same mantra and is vacationing at a beachy locale in Mauritius. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai star dropped pics from her holiday online which sees her enjoying 'Vitamin Sea' while posing in fuchsia pink bikini. She looks breathtaking in the clicks from her trip. Check it out. Rakul Preet Singh In Pink Gown: A Mesmerising Blend of Cinderella and Barbie (View Pics).

Saumya Tandon Holidaying in Mauritius:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saumya Tandon (@saumyas_world_)

