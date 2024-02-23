Selena Gomez recently shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes stills on Instagram from her music video shoot for the song 'Love On.' In the first picture, Selena looks like a classic Hollywood star in a pink dress with feathers at the bottom. She wears satin pink pumps and white gloves, looking just like those glamorous old-time movie stars. The second picture shows Selena and her friends in a grand setting that feels like a palace. They're all wearing elegant white dresses, giving off a fairy-tale vibe. In the third picture, Selena wears a pretty dress with a bow in her hair. She's wearing rings and earrings and blowing a bubble, giving off a playful vibe. In the next picture, Selena is still in the same outfit, showing us a glimpse of her fun side. Selena stuns us in a gorgeous black gown with feathers, a lace hand glove, and stunning jewellery in her next pictures. Her makeup is flawless, with warm orange lipstick and beautifully lined eyes. In the next picture, Selena is relaxing on a couch in the same black outfit, wearing a matching hat, while looking at her nails. She exudes effortless elegance and style. These images have definitely got fans talking and increased the excitement for the song. Selena Gomez Shares Stunning Behind-The-Scenes Stills from Upcoming Single 'Love On', Boyfriend Benny Blanco Reacts.

View Selena Gomez’s BTS Pics of her song Love On Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)