Serena Williams is reembracing parenthood and expressing her experience in the most fashionable way possible. Serena recently shared pictures of her baby bump on Instagram. The tennis icon looked stunning in a stylish two-piece Gucci knit outfit with green and yellow stripes. The outfit included a cropped short-sleeve top and a matching miniskirt consisting of yellow thread logos that were embroidered across the front. Ileana D’Cruz Is All Smiles As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in a New Video Post on Instagram – WATCH.

See Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

