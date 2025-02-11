Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift After Fans at Caesars Superdome Boo Singer During Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 (See Post) 

Serena Williams performed at the Super Bowl 2025 half-time show, while Taylor Swift was in the stands for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs game. Fans at the Caesars Superdome stadium booed Swift, who periodically appeared on the stadium’s big screen throughout the match. Williams shared a strong message for Taylor Swift.

Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift After Fans at Caesars Superdome Boo Singer During Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 (See Post) 
Taylor Swift and Serena Williams (Photo Credit; 'X'/NFL)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 11, 2025 10:29 AM IST

Super Bowl games are always electrifying with packed stadiums and celebrities attending the high-profile matches. Similar was the case with Super Bowl 2025, where many celebrities including Taylor Swift were attending the Philadelphia vs Kansas City Chiefs game at the Caesars Superdome stadium. Fans at the stadium booed Swift, who periodically appeared on the stadium’s big screen throughout the match.  Swift is famous for backing Kansas City Chiefs. Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a strong message, showing support to Taylor Swift. Serena Williams was also at the Super Bowl LIX and performed at the half-time show. Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves at Super Bowl 2025 While Grooving to 'Not Like Us' During Kendrick Lamar's Half-Time Performance; Tennis Great Makes Surprise Appearance (Watch Videos).

Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Chiefs vs Eagles Eagles vs Chiefs NFL Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Serena Williams Super Bowl Super Bowl 2025 Super Bowl LIX Taylor Swift WTA
You might also like
Venus Williams Praises Sister Serena Williams’ Performance at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time, Hilariously Compares It With Her 2012 London Olympics ‘Crip Walk’ After Winning Gold Medal (See Pics)
Tennis

Venus Williams Praises Sister Serena Williams’ Performance at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time, Hilariously Compares It With Her 2012 London Olympics ‘Crip Walk’ After Winning Gold Medal (See Pics)
Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift After Fans at Caesars Superdome Boo Singer During Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 (See Post) 
Taylor Swift and Serena Williams (Photo Credit; 'X'/NFL)
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 11, 2025 10:29 AM IST

Super Bowl games are always electrifying with packed stadiums and celebrities attending the high-profile matches. Similar was the case with Super Bowl 2025, where many celebrities including Taylor Swift were attending the Philadelphia vs Kansas City Chiefs game at the Caesars Superdome stadium. Fans at the stadium booed Swift, who periodically appeared on the stadium’s big screen throughout the match.  Swift is famous for backing Kansas City Chiefs. Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a strong message, showing support to Taylor Swift. Serena Williams was also at the Super Bowl LIX and performed at the half-time show. Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves at Super Bowl 2025 While Grooving to 'Not Like Us' During Kendrick Lamar's Half-Time Performance; Tennis Great Makes Surprise Appearance (Watch Videos).

Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Chiefs vs Eagles Eagles vs Chiefs NFL Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Serena Williams Super Bowl Super Bowl 2025 Super Bowl LIX Taylor Swift WTA
You might also like
Venus Williams Praises Sister Serena Williams’ Performance at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time, Hilariously Compares It With Her 2012 London Olympics ‘Crip Walk’ After Winning Gold Medal (See Pics)
Tennis

Venus Williams Praises Sister Serena Williams’ Performance at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time, Hilariously Compares It With Her 2012 London Olympics ‘Crip Walk’ After Winning Gold Medal (See Pics)
MLS 2025 to Start On February 22! Lionel Messi Showcases Elite Skills in Advertisement After Super Bowl 2025as Broadcaster AppleTV Confirms Date
Football

MLS 2025 to Start On February 22! Lionel Messi Showcases Elite Skills in Advertisement After Super Bowl 2025as Broadcaster AppleTV Confirms Date
Patrick Mahomes’ Step Sister Zoe Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Lionel Messi at NFL Super Bowl LIX, Shares Video of ‘Dream Come True’ Moment
Football

Patrick Mahomes’ Step Sister Zoe Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Lionel Messi at NFL Super Bowl LIX, Shares Video of ‘Dream Come True’ Moment
Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local New Orleans Restaurant As He Enjoys Sandwiches Ahead of Super Bowl 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch)
Viral

Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local New Orleans Restaurant As He Enjoys Sandwiches Ahead of Super Bowl 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch)
i4yNjo+QkZKTlJWWl5iZmpucnZ6foKGio6SlpqeoqaqrrK2ur7CxsrO0tba3uLm6u7y9vr/AwcLDxMXGx8jJysvMzc7P0NHS09TV1tfY2drb3N3e3+Dh4uPk5ebn6Onq6+zt7u/w8fLz9PX29/j5+vv8/f7/AAMKHEiwoMGDCBMqXMiwocOHECNKnEixosWLGDNq3Mix/6PHjyBDihxJsqTJkyhTqlzJsqXLlzBjypxJs6bNmzhz6tzJs6fPn0CDCh1KtKjRo0iTKl3KtKnTp1CjSp1KtarVq1izat3KtavXr2DDih1LtqzZs2jTql3Ltq3bt3Djyp1Lt67du3jz6t3Lt6/fv4ADCx5MuLDhw4gTK17MuLHjx5AjS55MubLly5gza97MubPnz6BDix5NurTp06hTq17NurXr17Bjy55Nu7bt27hz697Nu7fv38CDCx9OvLjx48iTK1/OvLnz59CjS59Ovbr169iza9/Ovbv37+DDix9Pvrz58+jTq1/Pvr379/Djy59Pv779+/jz69/Pv7////8ABijggAQWaOCBCCao4IIMNujggxBGKOGEFFZo4YUYZqjhhhx26OGHIIYo4ogklmjiiSimqOKKLLbo4ouLFSDjjDTWaOONOOZYI4y9zBjAAAQIIOSQRBZp5JFICkDAkgQMEMCMPObiY5EAVGnllVhmqeWWWg4AZZS1yDgAlQJwaeaZaAIggIxg0iJmkmnGKaeabLYJi4wGwFnmnHxy6WUBdr7yZpJ79mkolnUGykoBeRIqpJqHRvqkoq0w6uiQkUbqJaWLBnBpmYVmOuemnKpSgKefgirqnAQAWmoqpyKZJaarxtnqq7CiWiSTvIL6qJVK8rpkqFsKO+yVt+J6Sqz/Rhpgo6qhrmmjAWc+aSMByLqqbCmnBlmkszViS+SVf9Y4gJ83BoBlstuSEqu3Q4JLo6+PFirvvFveSO262rYryrvfXqsmrVa2Oq2W1oabJbv+htJtkPDeK6O4VFqZMI3nZmujugv32/AnDw8rpMQFwGuklThiSXIBxFbJ8MeehKzkyAKfrGq5NHIMwMUzZtwxzA4HICzN4RJq8Y3YGlzjvlq+DPQmIUd87aV0HszzxFw6/XQmUQ9LsslHHj1tumZqvfUlXSv59adVrnzjmWafXUnaBKztKKQ45+hzsR7LjbbQxtpN9c46Mopm3H5L0vWSglMtbY7Ywt134pQsXvfU/6mWmXfOaSJO+SOWNz74ykxL/jkmoWOeOQCbF7B32ZOfDknqRWeu+Y2vZx277I7QTiPYVLeeO9+8zw24sGsDD6fwtu5e/CKnAom86qmyjnvzz0/SrfRMJr868507nz0i0TfJK8kGpK/++urreruNwzct/viGRA8k924XzjKm4B8+P/2EsB/3Lqe/aY2rf6YDYO9+NIAGSi9/OmrUoxAIOwUu0IH4K6AB+Xe98FmwEQLEIAR1dMAO+u+DjAhhAwkQgBa68IUwjOGuYvgjSCUQhYlQ4QqNxUPbYYlgWyIVDslnAAxikIdIVN7q0DXEHLrOiEdMYg9tB0QsTaqJhxATFP8daD4pMmlmPmwZyv6HRT3gaYtcHKAXwUjFLP2pjFl8Ihq76EWRtZFY0oIj+eSIRjXWkYqqqpoe96jDNNZxWBADpPUSNcj6yYiBfTyiH/8IPCd9qZFO1KAmN3lJTHryk6AMpShHScpSmvKUqEylKlfJyla68pWwjKUsZ0nLWtrylrjMpS53ycte+vKXwAymMIdJzGIa85jITKYyl8nMZjrzmdCMpjSnSc1qWvOa2MymNrfJzW5685vgDKc4x0nOcprznOhMpzrXyc52uvOd8IynPOdJz3ra8574zKc+98nPfvrznwANqEAHStCCGvSgCE2oQhfK0IY69KEQjahEJ0qH0Ypa9KIYzahGN8rRjnr0oyANqUhHStKSmvSkKE2pSlfK0pa69KUwjalMZ0rTmtr0pjjNqU53ytOe+vSnQA2qUIdK1KIa9ahITapSl8rUpjr1qVCNqlSnStWqWvWqWM2qVrfK1a569atgDatYx0rWspr1rGhNq1rXyta2uvWtcI2rXOeKwwQAADs=" alt="Venus Williams Praises Sister Serena Williams’ Performance at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time, Hilariously Compares It With Her 2012 London Olympics ‘Crip Walk’ After Winning Gold Medal (See Pics)">
Tennis

Venus Williams Praises Sister Serena Williams’ Performance at Super Bowl 2025 Half-Time, Hilariously Compares It With Her 2012 London Olympics ‘Crip Walk’ After Winning Gold Medal (See Pics)
MLS 2025 to Start On February 22! Lionel Messi Showcases Elite Skills in Advertisement After Super Bowl 2025as Broadcaster AppleTV Confirms Date
Football

MLS 2025 to Start On February 22! Lionel Messi Showcases Elite Skills in Advertisement After Super Bowl 2025as Broadcaster AppleTV Confirms Date
Patrick Mahomes’ Step Sister Zoe Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Lionel Messi at NFL Super Bowl LIX, Shares Video of ‘Dream Come True’ Moment
Football

Patrick Mahomes’ Step Sister Zoe Breaks Down in Tears After Meeting Lionel Messi at NFL Super Bowl LIX, Shares Video of ‘Dream Come True’ Moment
Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local New Orleans Restaurant As He Enjoys Sandwiches Ahead of Super Bowl 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch)
Viral

Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local New Orleans Restaurant As He Enjoys Sandwiches Ahead of Super Bowl 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch)

Short Videos

 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" alt="Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local New Orleans Restaurant As He Enjoys Sandwiches Ahead of Super Bowl 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch)">
Viral

Apple CEO Tim Cook Goes Unnoticed at Local New Orleans Restaurant As He Enjoys Sandwiches Ahead of Super Bowl 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral Online (Watch)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Jeemain
50K+ searches
JEE Main
20K+ searches
UCL
20K+ searches
JEE
10K+ searches
Promise Day Quotes
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump