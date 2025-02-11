Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift After Fans at Caesars Superdome Boo Singer During Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2025 (See Post) 

Super Bowl games are always electrifying with packed stadiums and celebrities attending the high-profile matches. Similar was the case with Super Bowl 2025, where many celebrities including Taylor Swift were attending the Philadelphia vs Kansas City Chiefs game at the Caesars Superdome stadium. Fans at the stadium booed Swift, who periodically appeared on the stadium’s big screen throughout the match. Swift is famous for backing Kansas City Chiefs. Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a strong message, showing support to Taylor Swift. Serena Williams was also at the Super Bowl LIX and performed at the half-time show. Serena Williams Shows Off Her Dance Moves at Super Bowl 2025 While Grooving to 'Not Like Us' During Kendrick Lamar's Half-Time Performance; Tennis Great Makes Surprise Appearance (Watch Videos).

Serena Williams Shows Support to Taylor Swift

I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!! — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) February 9, 2025

