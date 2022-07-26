Seventeen's Hoshi recently did a solo pictorial for Vogue Korea, bringing out his dark and grungy style. He looked dapper in all his outfits and also discussed his band members from Seventeen and how they all decided to renew their contracts together. Vogue Korea also released a video for Hoshi's pictorial. SEVENTEEN’s ‘Face The Sun’ Album Sets Record, Sells 2 Million Copies In The First Week Of Its Release.

Hoshi's Video for Vogue Korea:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE KOREA (@voguekorea)

More Images of Hoshi for Vogue Korea:

