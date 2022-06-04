Seoul, June 4: K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN's fourth full-length album has sold more than 2 million copies in the first week of its release, a record for all albums released this year, the group's agency said on Friday. "Face the Sun" has sold 2,067,769 units since it hit music stores a week ago, Pledis Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local album sales tracker. It was the most first-week sales of all albums released this year to date, reports Yonhap News Agency, quoting Pledis. SEVENTEEN Releases Highlight Medley for Their Fourth Studio Album 'Face The Sun' Transitioning Among Different Genres; Watch Video.

The album had widely been expected to become a big hit, as it sold 1.75 million copies on the day of its release, well over the group's personal first-week sales record set with its ninth EP, "Attacca". "Face the Sun" has become the band's sixth album to have sold more than 1 million copies with its third full-length album, "An Ode", being the first one upon its release in September 2019.

"BTS and SEVENTEEN are the only artistes in K-pop history to have scored more than 1 million copies on the first day of releasing an album and more than 2 million copies in a week," Pledis said in a release.

"Face the Sun", which portrays the band's hope to become an existing presence as essential as the sun in the world, consists of nine group songs without solo or unit numbers.

Debuting in May 2015, SEVENTEEN has become one of the top K-pop groups with hit songs such as "Very Nice", "Pretty U", "Oh My!" and "To You". The 13-piece group is set to hold its third world tour starting on June 25-26 in Seoul.

