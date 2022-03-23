Shanaya Kapoor is making the most out of her vacation and making everyone pack a bag and go on holiday. The star kid took to Instagram to share pictures from her desert expedition. She can be seen posing on a dirt bike in a pair of blue denim shorts, a green crop top and an oversized shirt. She looks stunning in the pictures and video shared by her as she enjoyed the sun set.

Check Out The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor 🤎 (@shanayakapoor02)

