Get ready to be wowed by Shilpa Shetty's fashion prowess once again! Known for turning heads and transforming every outfit into a masterpiece, she did not disappoint at an event she attended recently. Shilpa brought her A-game, opting for a stunning black gown with full sleeves, a structured round neckline, and a daring cut-out at the waist, accented with a transparent plastic piece. Her makeup, showcasing warm, nude pink tones, flawlessly complemented her beauty look. With her sleek and chic hair left loose, Shilpa rocked the red carpet with absolute perfection! Shilpa Shetty Oozes Glamour in Emerald Green Bralette and Maxi Skirt Paired With a Classy Cape for Her ‘Roman Holiday’ Look (View Pics).

View Shilpa Shetty’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

