Shraddha Kapoor has taken the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping transformation. The Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar actress recently unveiled her ultra-cool short hair look, exuding the essence of summer vibes. With her mesmerizing pictures shared on social media, Shraddha became an instant sensation, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. In addition to her stylish appearance, she delighted her followers by sharing snapshots featuring her adorable pet Shyloh, delicious meals, and picturesque moments in nature. Accompanying the post was her playful caption, "What’s your Sunday mood??? Mine is Jhalli." Shraddha Kapoor Shares Her Morning Routine With Fans To Stay Fit and Fine! (View Pic).

Check Out The Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

