When you're in love, it's pretty common to make your partner your phone's wallpaper (let’s face it, most of us do!). And it seems Shraddha Kapoor is no exception. The Stree 2 actress is clearly smitten, and it’s hard not to notice! Recently, as she was spotted leaving an eatery, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of her phone wallpaper, and it didn’t go unnoticed by fans. Dressed casually in a soft baby pink hoodie and blue jeggings, Shraddha hurried to her car, but it was the image on her phone that had everyone talking. Her wallpaper? A cosy picture of her with a man, sharing a cuddle. Naturally, eagle-eyed fans jumped on the moment, sharing the screenshot across X (Formerly Known as Twitter) While her love life has always been a subject of curiosity, this sweet detail has sparked even more chatter! Shraddha Kapoor Shares Sun-Kissed Selfie With Rahul Mody on Insta; Actress Writes ‘Dil Rakh Le, Neend Toh Vaapis De De Yaar’ (View Pic).

Shraddha Kapoor’s Phone Wallpaper With Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Goes Viral

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)