Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' which became the top-grossing rom-coms of all time, on Thursday shared her healthy morning routine with fans.

Taking to Instagram story, Shraddha shared a picture of juice along with a caption, "Health apne hi haath mein hoti hai. Good morning!!!"

Recently, a cute avatar of Shraddha left her fans wondering if it is the new look for her next film. No matter if the guess is right or not, the cute looks of the actor are always well received on the internet as the audience love to see the pretty side of the actor.

Shraddha dropped a picture flaunted her new hair cute while dressed in a pink t-shirt and denim. She opted for a no-makeup selfie and poses towards the camera.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha's work front, she was recently seen in the romantic film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Stree 2' opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee marked their presence at the event to make an official announcement of the film.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024. (ANI)

