Shriya Sara recently took to her Instagram handle to share a hot picture of her. In the still, the 38-year-old actor can be seen donning a pink sequinned bikini paired with a golden embroidered crochet dress. She is looking extremely hot in the latest picture as she can be seen flaunting her glowy makeup look and beautiful tresses. Shriya is definitely giving us major beach vacay goals. Take a look at Shriya Saran’s latest picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)