Shweta Tiwari always makes sure to make her fans go gaga over her looks. On Friday, the 40-year-old actress has taken to her social media handle to share some glamorous pictures of her from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, Shweta can be seen wearing a stunning silver sequinned bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. While sharing the same, she wrote, "Break All the rules if U have to… and Never, Ever apologise for it.!" Take a look:

