Sobhita Dhulipala has shared some stunning photos of her on social media. The Made in Heaven actress took to her Instagram handle to share photos of her in an embellished black saree. The look styled by Karishma Diwan serves major ethnic fashion goals. Sobhita looks gorgeous in the black embroidered saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Bollywood actor accesorised the look with big chandbalis. "To be appreciated for both performance and style is flattering. And thrilling [sic]," Sobhita Dhulipala captioned the stylish Instagram post. Sobhita Dhulipala Spells Glam in Strapless Floor-Length Bodycon Dress, Made In Heaven Actress Shares Stunning Photos On Insta.

Check Sobhita Dhulipala's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

