Sonakshi Sinha consistently commands attention with her compelling performances, but it's her flair for style that truly captivates her fans. Recently, at Mumbai airport, she exuded charm in an all-red ensemble. Adorned in a crimson coat complemented by a matching hanky and trousers, Sonakshi paired the vibrant attire with pristine white sneakers. Her wavy hair added to the allure of her look. The choice of a subtle lip hue and shimmering makeup enhanced her natural elegance, while the absence of extravagant jewellery emphasised the statement-making ensemble. Sonakshi Sinha Is All Things Chic In Mustard Yellow and Blue Co-Ord Set (View Pics).

Sonakshi Sinha Looks Christmas Ready In This Red Attire

Sonakshi Singha (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)