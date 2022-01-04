Sunny Kaushal has been treating fans with some really good-looking pictures of himself. Today, the actor took to Instagram to share a dapper look where he is seen wearing a pink Sabyasachi bandhgala suit. He paired the look with a pearl necklace, a pink turban and golden shoes that were totally complementing the whole look.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

