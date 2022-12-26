Television actress Surbhi Chandna has come a long way in the journey of fashion. We have seen Sherdil Shergill leading lady in several roles, mainly as the quintessential bahu of TV, mostly dressed in gorgeous traditional attires. However, the 33-year-old boasts a cool, effortless style off-screen. On many occasions, Surbhi has also exuded sultry yet relaxed vibes just like her latest Instagram post. The stunning beauty wore a racy co-ord set with a bralette and shorts, which she paired up with quirky cool sneakers. The Ishqbaaaz actress is kaafi cool, and she knows it!

View Instagram Post of Surbhi Chandna's Fashionable Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

