Surbhi Jyoti recently shared gorgeous photos of her on social media, where she is seen in a desi avatar. The Qubool Hai actor took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in an off-white embellished lehenga choli. The TV actor accesorised the look with a beaded mang tika, nath, matching bangles and a heavy neckpiece. Surbhi looked absolutely mesmerising in her kohled-eye makeup look and braided hair with loose strands. The white mesh dupatta added a glam quotient to her look. "White Lily.... [sic] Surbhi Jyoti captioned the beautiful Instagram post. Surbhi Jyoti Rocks Cut-Out Monokini As She Enjoys Playing in Water Happily! View Pics.

Here's Surbhi Jyoti's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

