Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu looks like a vintage goddess in this red deep neck gown. The Dunki actress kept her makeup minimal but to give her look more drama, she paired it with a heavy choker necklace. For designer designer Monisha Jaising, Taapsee wore this dress on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week. Taapsee Pannu Gives Major Fashion Goals As She Poses in Style for a Magazine Cover; View Pics.

Check The Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

