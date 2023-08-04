Taapsee Pannu, who is known for her impeccable acting chops, also happens to be an inspiration in the world of fashion. Her way of always going the experimental route when it comes to style have captivated audiences. Now, recently, the Dunki star posed for a new photoshoot in all-black look and we are amazed. The actress opted for skimpy faux leather bralette paired with matching bottoms. Not to miss, her striking super curled-up hairdo that added the much needed punch to the overall look. Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Fabulous in Neon Green Saree Styled With a Cape (See Pics).

Taapsee Pannu Serving 'Black Magic':

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)