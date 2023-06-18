Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular celebrities. The Lust Stories 2 actress never fails to amaze us with her sartorial pics, and she did it again. Recently, the B-town diva shared a few pictures on her social media account and gave us the Lady Boss vibe! Tamannah paired her short black sleeveless flower cut top and cut-out waist flared pants. Did Tamannaah Bhatia Break Her 18-Year-Old No-Kissing Policy? Here's What Lust Stories 2 Actress Has to Say! (Watch Video).

Check Out Tamannah's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)