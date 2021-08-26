Tamannaah Bhatia is making her fans go WOW with her latest stylish posts on Instagram. The actress has shared two looks of hers in a span of 24 hours and we are bowled over by it. In one, she can be seen in signature Amit Aggarwal metallic couture, and in another, she's serving us a Marchesa floral gown in black. Too good!

Tamannaah Bhatia in Marchesa:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Tamannaah Bhatia in Amit Aggarwal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

