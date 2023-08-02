Taylor Hill has shared a beautiful picture of her on social media. The supermodel took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her in a comfy grey sweatshirt. She accessorised the look with silver hoop earrings as well as piercings. Taylor Hill's stunning makeup look with bold red lipstick and lifted eyebrows styled with brow gel added a glam quotient to her style. The supermodel looks absolutely gorgeous in her middle-parted straight hair look. "Workin [sic]," Taylor Hill added in the caption of the glamorous Instagram post. Taylor Hill Looks Gorgeous in Black Strapless Dress, Supermodel Shares Stylish Pics On Insta.

Check Taylor Hill's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill)

