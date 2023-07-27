Taylor Hill has shared some stunning pictures of her on social media. The supermodel took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her in a black strapless maxi dress. Taylor accessorised the look with hoop earrings, a delicate chain, black shades and a white crossbody bag. She styled the look with black sandals. Taylor looks absolutely gorgeous in her no-makeup look. The supermodel looks beautiful taking a walk on the street in her latest pictures. Taylor Hill, Victoria's Secret Model, and Daniel Fryer Exchange Vows In Stunning Western-Themed Wedding In Colorado (View Pics).

Here's Taylor Hill's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill)

