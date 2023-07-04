Tridha Choudhury has shared a stylish video clip on social media. The Aashram actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video clip where she is seen in a glamourous jade green outfit. The Bollywood actress is seen in a sleeveless jade green top paired with matching pants. She is seen wearing white block heels in the stylish video clip. Her middle-parted straight hair look added a glam quotient to her style. "Feeling green??? Make sure it’s Sensual Jade green [sic]," Tridha wrote in the caption of the post. The look styled by Arushi Kalra serves major fashion goals. Tridha Choudhury Flaunts Sexy Curves As She Gives Glimpses Of Her ‘Disappearing Act’ On Instagram (Watch Video).

Check Tridha Choudhury's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury🪬 (@tridhac)

