Tridha Choudhury is popularly known for her works in Bengali and Telugu films. The hottie was also seen in the web series Aashram, Bandish Bandits among others. The actress’ latest Insta post has grabbed netizens’ attention. She can be seen flaunting her sexy curves as she gives glimpses of her ‘Disappearing Act’. The cool reel features her in a bikini, monokini and a satin nightslip too. Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Her Bod in Pink Lingerie as She Shares Her 'Post Workout' Hot Pics on Instagram!

Tridha Choudhury Masters Disappearing Act

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridha Choudhury (@tridhac)

