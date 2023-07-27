Winnie Harlow looks fabulous in an all-sheer dress as she celebrates her 29th birthday in Los Angeles. She was wearing a two-piece, see-through set from an Italian clothing brand. The vibrant ensemble was both bold and ideal for the celebration. The look comprised of crystal-covered halter bralette and matching trousers with a cutout in the shape of a flower and crystal embellishments at the bottom of each leg. She was also covered with a metallic thong that blended with her skin. Following the enjoyable night out, the Canadian fashion model posted pictures on Instagram. Beyoncé Sets The Internet On Fire In A Bejeweled Sheer Little Black Dress! (View Pics).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♔Winnie Harlow♔ (@winnieharlow)

