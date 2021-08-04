Surbhi Chandna is serving one hot look after another on her trip to the Maldives. The 32-year-old posted a series of sexy snaps in a colourful cut-out one-piece swimsuit on Wednesday. You will be floored seeing Indian television actress’ sultry avatar. She had earlier posed in a purple snake print bikini to leave her fans amused.

Check Out Surbhi Chandna's Stunning Pics in Monokini:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)