Former Pornhub queen Mia Khalifa shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle and the outfit has our heart. The 28-year-old is wearing a chocolate-brown ruched bodycon dress while taking sexy mirror selfies. The XXX OnlyFans star also has a flowy feather-weight stole around her neck that’s adorned with dainty jewellery. Mia Khalifa’s Indian Fan Tattoos Her Face on His Leg, Sexy OnlyFans Star Finds It ‘Terrible’ (Watch Video).

View Pics of Mia Khalifa As She Puts Her Famous Curves on Display:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)