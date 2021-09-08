Mia Khalifa is a big deal. And the former pornstar has to deal with some of her fans' crazy antics every now and then. Like this ardent Mia Khalifa fan from India who tattooed OnlyFans star's face on his leg! Yes, you read it right. This Indian fan who happens to be a tattoo artist uploaded a video of getting Mia Khalifa face inked on his Instagram page 'tattoo_artist_01'. Sadly, this gesture did not go down too well with Mia. Here Are The Hottest Tattoos on Mia Khalifa's Body and Their Meanings!

The 28-year-old ex-Pornhub star took to her Instagram stories to react to this and called it 'terrible'. Mia writes, "Please say sike… This is… terrible," followed by a woozy emoji. However, Mia's fan was happy catching his idol's attention as he shared the adult star's reaction with the caption, "Thank you so much Mia Khalifa and insta friends for (4 millions) views [sic]"

Mia Khalifa's Fan From India Gets Her Face Tattooed on His Leg!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun tattooz (@tattoo_artist_01)

He Also Shares Mia's Not-So-Exciting Reaction to His Gesture

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun tattooz (@tattoo_artist_01)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)