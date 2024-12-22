Shintu Maurya, an artist renowned for his devotional art, recently shocked his audience by venturing into uncharted territory. In November 2024, he posted a video on Instagram unveiling a striking portrait of former adult film actress Mia Khalifa. What made this artwork truly unique was Maurya’s choice of materials: he used a discarded Indian toilet commode and fragments of a toilet cleaner bottle instead of traditional supplies. By carefully arranging these elements, he created a shadow on the wall that formed a clear image of Khalifa. The video, titled "Thukra Ke Mera Pyar" (meaning Rejected My Love), quickly went viral, amassing over 5 lakh likes. The unconventional piece sparked heated debates across social media, with netizens both praising and criticising Maurya’s break from devotional themes. Check out the reactions below. Surat to Bangkok Flight Passengers Consume 15 Litres of Alcohol Worth INR 1.8 Lakh and Finish Thepla Snacks, Video Goes Viral.

Shintu Maurya's Mia Khalifa's Artwork Using Commode

Netizens React to Shintu Maurya's Mia Khalifa Artwork

Shintu Maurya Instagram

