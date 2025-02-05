We often come across videos of people and artists flaunting their creativity in various ways. Previously, you may have come across videos of people transforming daily mundane objects into something fun or creative with their art. Similarly, in a video that is going viral online, we see a person transform a Parle-G biscuit wrapper into something unexpected. The artist paints a portrait of adult content creator Mia Khalifa replete with a bindi and glasses over the brand’s iconic mascot, the Parle-G baby, and calls it Mia-G. Watch the video below. QR Code Mehendi Video: Artist Draws Unique QR Code Mehendi Design on Hand, Scans it to Receive Payment (Watch).

India Is Not for Beginners

India is not for biggner..😭🌚 pic.twitter.com/h9UDp1BAya — Ashman kumar Larokar (@ashmanchillguy) February 3, 2025

Parle-G Transformed to Mia-G

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaxmiNarayan Sahu Art (@alen_sahu_art)

