New Delhi, October 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) proudly celebrates its 89th anniversary today on October 8, 2021. On the Indian Air Force Day 2021, leaders and politicians extended their wishes to air warriors. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, politicians lauded bravery and commitment of the IAF on Air Force Day.

Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2021

Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges. pic.twitter.com/UbMSOK3agP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2021

Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our airwarriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/gnpbrKJoL8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 8, 2021

This #AirForceDay, a billion salutes to the brave-hearts in the Indian Air Force for their selfless service to the nation. pic.twitter.com/ZkkRJvD6R9 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 8, 2021

The guardians of India's skies! Salute the might of the @IAF_MCC as we celebrate the 89th #AirForceDay. Air Warriors always put 🇮🇳 first as they touch the sky with glory! pic.twitter.com/mLCbndNBe8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 8, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)