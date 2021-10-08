New Delhi, October 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) proudly celebrates its 89th anniversary today on October 8, 2021. On the Indian Air Force Day 2021, leaders and politicians extended their wishes to air warriors. From President Ram Nath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, politicians lauded bravery and commitment of the IAF on Air Force Day.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)